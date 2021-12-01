UrduPoint.com

Washington Still Has Time To Stop Expulsion Of US Diplomats From Russia - Ryabkov

Wed 01st December 2021 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The United States still has time to stop the expulsion of its diplomats from Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"Of course, there is (time)," Ryabkov told reporters.

"We will respond in the mirror manner, and the corresponding number of American personnel will leave our country according to the same principle ... But we are against this, we propose to abandon it," the diplomat added.

The US pursues a policy of destructing diplomatic presences of our countries in each other, he said.

Moscow is ready to discuss all these aspects, including within the framework of consultations to remove mutual irritants on visa issues and during this discussion "freeze the situation as it is," the official said.

