NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) SULTAN, February 2 (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that Washington was supporting Kazakhstan in its free choice of business partners, yet cooperation with US companies would be beneficial for both countries.

"We fully support Kazakhstan's freedom to choose to do business with whichever country it wants, but I am confident that countries get the best outcomes when they partner with American companies ... You get fair deals. You get job creation. You get transparency in contracts. You get companies that care about the environment and you get an unsurpassed commitment to quality work," Pompeo said during a press statement following talks with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

Tileuberdi, in turn, said that the sides discussed issues of Kazakhstan's economic growth amid the US pursuing a foreign policy of sanctions.

"The State Department continues to support the Kazakh side in order to avoid the spread of sanctions on our legal entities and individuals," the foreign minister said, adding that Kazakhstan also viewed the United States as a source of investment and technology.

Tileuberdi noted that the two countries were steadily developing and expanding their strategic partnership based on a trustful relationship.

"We are grateful for the consistent support for our independence and sovereignty shown by the US, which is now one of the largest investors in our economy," the Kazakh foreign minister told reporters at the press conference.

Pompeo is scheduled to meet with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as the country's former leader, Nursultan Nazarbayev, later in the day.