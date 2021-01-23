Washington Suspends Immigration Program for Iraqis Who Helped US Troops - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) The United States has suspended an immigration programs for those Iraqis who helped US troops for 90 days, acting State Department spokesperson Daniel Smith said in a statement.

"Effective January 22, 2021, the United States is suspending the Direct Access Program for US-Affiliated Iraqis for 90 days," Smith said on Friday. "As the result of a joint investigation by the US Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service and the Department of Homeland Security's Office of the Inspector General, the Department of Justice is prosecuting individuals for stealing US government records from the Department of State's Worldwide Refugee Admissions Processing System to take advantage of the Direct Access Program for US-Affiliated Iraqis.

"

Smith explained that the scheme specifically targeted applications for direct access to the US Refugee Admissions Program. The suspension of the program is necessary to further review and address vulnerabilities, he said.

The State Department has no evidence that the scheme affected the broader refugee admission program, Smith said.

The United States will continue providing Iraq critical support to combat the challenges it faces, Smith added.