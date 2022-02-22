WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The United States will be closely watching Russia's actions regarding Ukraine in coming hours and days in order to respond accordingly, a senior administration official told reporters on Monday.

"We are going to be looking very closely at what they (Russia) do over the coming hours and days, and our response will be measured according to their actions," the official said.

Earlier on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to recognize independence of the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics which are two breakaway regions of Ukraine. The United States immediately condemned this move.