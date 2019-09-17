UrduPoint.com
Washington To Consider Further Easing Of Sanctions On Belarus - Under Secretary Hale

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 09:07 PM

The United States is ready to discuss further easing of sanctions against Belarus if Minsk makes progress in improving its human rights and democracy record, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale said Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The United States is ready to discuss further easing of sanctions against Belarus if Minsk makes progress in improving its human rights and democracy record, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale said Tuesday.

Hale, who is on a visit to Belarus, held talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko earlier in the day.

The United States imposed sanctions on a number of individuals and organizations in Belarus on charges of "violating human rights" and "undermining democratic institutions" in 2006.

However, since 2015, Washington has partially suspended sanctions against a number of Belarusian companies, subsequently extending this decision.

