MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden's administration would supply Kiev with more air defense systems by the end of 2022.

"Our partners know what exactly we need for today, for the next week, and next month. But still, we have some questions we are discussing which we think it's necessary finally to settle. I mean (questions about) tanks, I mean long-distance missiles, I mean planes, I mean, of course, air defence," Yermak said in an interview with Financial Times, adding that more air defense systems from the United States were "possible by the end of this year."

The media also cited a senior US defense official as saying that Washington may soon deliver a variety of air defense capabilities to Ukraine.

"There may be a mix of air defence capabilities that we can provide very soon and others that we can provide down the road and we really are looking at all possible capabilities," he official said.

On Tuesday, senior Pentagon officials said the US is considering the delivery of all types of air defense systems to Kiev.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire.

Moscow has repeatedly warned the West against further involvement in the conflict, while the European Union, the US, and NATO have maintained that they are not a party to the hostilities despite training Ukrainian soldiers, sending their instructors and hardware to Ukraine, and providing intelligence.