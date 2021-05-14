UrduPoint.com
Washington To Host Canada, Mexico For First NAFTA-Successor Trade Summit - USTR

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 09:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The US Trade Representative's (USTR) office said on Friday that it will host Canadian and Mexican counterparts in Washington for the inaugural North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) successor summit beginning on May 17.

"Ambassador Katherine Tai will host the inaugural Free Trade Commission (FTC) of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on May 17-18, 2021," the US Trade Representative's office said in a statement.

Mexican Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier and Canada's Minister of Small business, Export Promotion and International Trade, Mary Ng, will attend the meeting virtually, the statement said.

The trade envoys will discuss the labor and environmental responsibilities each country has committed to, under the new continental trade agreement, the statement said.

The USMCA came into being as a result of former US President Donald Trump's demands to re-negotiate NAFTA, which he repeatedly called a "disaster" for the United States.

