Washington to Host G7 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Chiefs Meeting on April 12 - Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The meeting of finance ministers and governors of central banks of the Group of Seven (G7) will be held on April 12 on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Group of Twenty in Washington, scheduled from April 12-13, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday.

"I intend to work closely with my counterparts on international cooperation and the strengthening of supply chains," Suzuki said, as quoted by Japanese news agency Kyodo.

The G7 delegations are also expected to discuss the issue of rising prices in the world, he added.

The previous meeting of the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors was held on February 23 in the Indian city of Bengaluru.