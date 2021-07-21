Washington, Ukraine Engaged in Intensive Talks on US-German Nord Stream 2 Deal - Nuland

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The United States has been intensively engaged with Ukraine amid Washington and Germany's work on the deal concerning the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Wednesday.

"Throughout this process we have engaged in intensive consultations with the Ukrainians... on their requirements and on their vulnerabilities as we worked on this with the Germans ," Nuland said in testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations committee.