(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The United States and its allies have unleashed a hybrid war against Russia on its own territory, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

"The Americans and their allies have unleashed an all-out hybrid war against Russia on our own territory," Antonov told reporters.

In addition, Washington "is profiting from their NATO partners by forcing them to finance the renaissance of the United States' military industrial complex," Antonov noted.

According to him, the US defense industry didn't deal with that much money even during the Cold War.