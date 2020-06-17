Washington Wants Broad Reset of WTO to Ensure US Not Seen as Trade 'Abuser' - Lighthizer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The United States intends to push for an overhaul of World Trade Organization tariffs to ensure it is treated justly as a champion of free trade and not like the abuser it has been made out to be, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a congressional committee on Wednesday.

"The WTO has effectively treated one of the world's freest and most open economies - with an enormous trade deficit - as the world's greatest trade abuser," Lighthizer told the House Ways and Means Committee, adding that his office intends to push for a "broader reset" of the world trade body's tariffs to change the position the United States has been thrust into.

In his opening testimony to the congressional committee, Lighthizer said WTO-set tariffs for various countries were "outdated" and higher than those set by the United States.

As an example, he said America faced more trade complaints through the WTO than any other nation, resulting in five to six successful trade disputes filed against it annually.

The Trump administration has consistently targeted the WTO for what it calls unfair trade practices, despite the world trade body ruling in favor of the United States last year in a dispute brought by American plane maker Boeing against its European rival Airbus that opened the door for billions of Dollars of US tariffs on a multitude of EU products.

Lighthizer's calls for a WTO overhaul comes as the world trade body seeks a new head after its current director-general, Robert Azevedo of Brazil, announced last month he would step down a year early.