Washington Wants More Stable, Predictable Relationship With Moscow, Blinken Says

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Washington is prepared for more stable ties with Russia, unless Moscow engages in more of what the US considers to be hostile activities.

"We would prefer to have a more stable predictable relationship with Russia, we've made that clear, but we've made equally clear that if Russia chooses to act aggressively or recklessly towards us or towards our allies or partners, we will respond," Blinken said in an Axios interview aired on HBO on Sunday.

US President Joe Biden said in an opinion piece published by The Washington Post on Saturday that the US and its allies are ready to respond to "future harmful activities" on the part of Russia, but the "United States does not seek conflict" with Moscow and the upcoming talks between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will present an opportunity to discuss areas of cooperation, such as strategic stability and arms control.

Blinken told Axios that the Putin-Biden summit in Geneva is expected to make it clear that Washington will prefer more stable relations with Moscow, provided that Russia changes course.