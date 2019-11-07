UrduPoint.com
Washington Wants Seoul to Pay $4.7Bln for US Forces Stationed in South Korea - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The United States has demanded that South Korea pay $4.7 billion to cover the cost of US servicemen stationed there and maintain armaments in the region, South Korean media reported on Thursday.

Earlier this week, James DeHart, the US State Department's senior adviser for security negotiations, and David Stilwell, the assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific Affairs, visited South Korea to discuss defense cost-sharing.

The Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported, citing DeHart, that the United States claimed that $4.7 billion only partially covered the defense costs. DeHart also reportedly said US President Donald Trump wanted Seoul to contribute more to the defense provided to it by Washington.

The newspaper noted there were concerns that the United States might withdraw its forces from South Korea if Seoul did not pay the defense cost.

Meanwhile, South Korea maintains that making such payments would require parliamentary ratification.

Moreover, parliamentarians would not be able to monitor defense activities outside the country.

After a meeting between Stilwell, Robert Abrams, the commander of the US Forces in the Asian country, and South Korean president's deputy national security adviser Kim Hyun-chong, the presidential administration said that the South Korean official had "explained our stance [on the pact] and defense cost-sharing, and the US repeatedly stressed that the Korea-US alliance served as the 'linchpin' of security in Northeast Asia," according to the newspaper.

Washington has repeatedly called on its defense allies across the world to boost their military spending, citing large US contributions.

There are currently around 25,000 US troops stationed in South Korea, alongside various equipment. The sides have been engaged in talks on the cost-sharing.

