Washington Warns Kiev To Avoid Provocations With Release About Dugina's Murder - Reports

Published October 12, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) A recent publication on the assassination of Russian journalist Daria Dugina is a warning from Washington to Kiev to refrain from such provocations, US-based newspaper Politico reported, citing an unnamed official.

The New York Times reported on October 5, citing US intelligence, that the Ukrainian government had authorized Dugina's assassination, without Washington's knowledge.

According to Politico, tensions flared between the United States and Ukraine over what is an appropriate response to Russia's actions, as American officials were outraged when the Ukrainians blew up a car bomb near Moscow in August that killed the daughter of a prominent Russian far-right ideologist, Alexander Dugin.

An official familiar with the matter told Politico that the recent public release was meant as a warning to Ukraine not to repeat a similar provocative move.

Dugina was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion in the Moscow Region after a cultural event. The Russian Federal Security Service said that Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk was behind the explosion and that the car bombing was prepared by Ukrainian special services. Vovk fled to Estonia hours after the explosion. US officials suspect that Alexander Dugin was the intended target of the assassination.

