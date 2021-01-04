UrduPoint.com
Washington Will Continue To Seek Extradition Of Julian Assange To US - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 10:49 PM

The US government will continue to seek the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, Department of Justice spokesperson Marc Raimondi said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) The US government will continue to seek the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, Department of Justice spokesperson Marc Raimondi said in a statement on Monday.

"We will continue to seek Mr. Assange's extradition to the United States," Raimondi said.

Earlier on Monday, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled against the extradition of Assange to the United States, where he could face up to 175 years in jail for the publication of classified information on the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as of thousands of US diplomatic cables between 2010 and 2011.

"While we are extremely disappointed in the court's ultimate decision, but we are gratified that the United States prevailed on every point of law raised," Raimondi said. "In particular, the court rejected all of Mr. Assange's arguments regarding political motivation, political offense, fair trial and freedom of speech."

