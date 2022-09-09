UrduPoint.com

Washingtonians Bringing Flowers To UK Embassy To Honor Queen Elizabeth II

September 09, 2022

Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to Honor Queen Elizabeth II

Residents of the US capital are bringing flowers and postcards to the UK Embassy in the United States to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died earthier on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Residents of the US capital are bringing flowers and postcards to the UK Embassy in the United States to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died earthier on Thursday.

The royal family issued a statement earlier in the day that the queen died peacefully at Balmoral castle at the age of 96. The queen, the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch, was placed under medical supervision after her health condition deteriorated.

The British flag flying on the embassy's main building has been lowered half-staff and embassy representatives are wearing black clothes.

Dozens of international media representatives have already gathered outside the diplomatic mission and more are arriving.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Joe Biden said the late Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity who strengthened the relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States.

Biden emphasized that Elizabeth II was more than a monarch, but "defined an era."

Biden added that the United States looks forward to continuing the close friendship with the United Kingdoms' King and Queen Consort in the years ahead.

