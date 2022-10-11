(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Washington's calls for peace talks in Ukraine are hypocrisy, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on statements by US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Earlier, Kirby said that a way out of the situation around Ukraine should be sought through diplomacy. At the same time, he noted that Washington did not see Russia's serious intentions to negotiate with Kiev.

"There is nothing but hypocrisy and a poorly disguised attempt to continue fighting to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on us behind these false calls for peace," Zakharova said in her official commentary.

Zakharova stressed that Washington's calls for peace were heard "against the backdrop of large-scale arms supplies to the pro-Nazi Ukrainian regime."

The longer the United States encourages the subversive activities of Kyiv, "the more problematic it will be to find diplomatic ways of settlement," she said.