UrduPoint.com

Washington's Convergence With Taiwan Jeopardizes US-China Relations - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Washington's Convergence With Taiwan Jeopardizes US-China Relations - Foreign Ministry

Washington's policy of playing the "Taiwan card" jeopardizes relations between China and the United States, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Washington's policy of playing the "Taiwan card" jeopardizes relations between China and the United States, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) announced that the US and Taiwan have launched a new initiative to deepen bilateral economic links.

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. This is a consensus of the international community and a solemn commitment made by the US in the three China-US joint communiques. If the US insists on playing the Taiwan card, it will only lead China-US relations to a dangerous situation," Lijian said during a briefing.

Lijian added that China strongly opposes any form of official contact between the US and Taiwan, including negotiations and signing of agreements of an official nature.

The new US-Taiwan initiative stipulates that the sides will work in coordination with the American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States to develop a roadmap, which would result in agreements with high-standard commitments and economically meaningful outcomes in such areas as trade facilitation, regulatory practices, agriculture, anti-corruption, supporting the environment and climate actions.

Taiwan alienated Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that was defeated by the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign countries with Taiwan and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

The US has supported pro-independence forces in Taiwan and sold the island weapons. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability.

Related Topics

Business China Washington Agriculture Beijing Taipei Lead United States Government

Recent Stories

Corps Commander Peshawar inaugurates Inter-Madaris ..

Corps Commander Peshawar inaugurates Inter-Madaris Games of Merged Tribal Area

1 minute ago
 Administrator calls for following advice given by ..

Administrator calls for following advice given by experts to avoid Thalassemia

1 minute ago
 FAO delegation calls on chief secretary Balochista ..

FAO delegation calls on chief secretary Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Russia's Fomin, UN's Griffiths Discuss Humanitaria ..

Russia's Fomin, UN's Griffiths Discuss Humanitarian Issues in Ukraine - Defense ..

1 minute ago
 Five Punjab reserved seats notification to be issu ..

Five Punjab reserved seats notification to be issued after by-elections: Electio ..

1 minute ago
 France to Deploy Its Suffren Nuclear Submarine for ..

France to Deploy Its Suffren Nuclear Submarine for Military on Friday - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.