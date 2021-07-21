UrduPoint.com
Washington's Deal With Germany On Nord Stream 2 Undermines Bipartisanship In US - Senator

Muhammad Irfan 38 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Washington's Deal With Germany on Nord Stream 2 Undermines Bipartisanship in US - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Biden Administration's decision not to oppose the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany undermines the bipartisanship in the United States, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jim Risch said.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Tuesday that the US and German officials had reached an agreement that would allow for the project completion and were expected to announce the deal on Wednesday.

"Not a single member of Congress supports the completion of this pipeline and the administration's willingness to look the other way and let Russia and Germany complete this pipeline undermines the bipartisanship necessary on this important security issue," Risch said in a statement.

The Republican noted that there were still mandatory sanctions that the administration had not yet imposed on the pipeline and that it had not agreed with Congress to lift any.

"This proposed 'agreement,' to allow the completion of Nord Stream 2 between the United States and Germany is full of promises and assurances, but offers little in the way of meaningful measures to address the key national security threats Nord Stream 2 poses to U.S.

allies and interests," Risch added.

The Senator further pointed to the fact that the United States and Germany excluded the participation and consent of Ukraine and Poland during the negotiations.

"The United States and Germany should not determine the energy security of another country without their deep and substantive input," Risch said.

Washington has stood in opposition to the Nord Stream 2 project since its beginning in 2012, but the decision to allow for its completion comes as the Biden Administration turns its focus toward establishing closer ties with European partners such as Berlin.

The Russia-led project, which is nearly complete, aims at transporting natural gas from Russia directly to Germany. Washington has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on companies and officials engaged in the project. Berlin, however, continues to support the pipeline's construction and has condemned Washington's attempts to disrupt it.

The two sides have agreed that the US and the EU should ensure that the pipeline is not used to pressure Ukraine and that Kiev continues to have access to gas transit. Russia has consistently maintained that the project is purely economic and urged others to stop politicizing the issue.

