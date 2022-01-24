(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US State Department's decision on the departure of some diplomats and their family members from Ukraine is premature, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The US State Department's decision on the departure of some diplomats and their family members from Ukraine is premature, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The US State Department has updated its travel advisory for Ukraine urging American citizens to leave the country and authorizing the departure of some embassy employees.

"The Foreign Ministry took note of the decision of the US State Department on the departure of family members of the employees of the American embassy in Kiev, as well as the decision to give some employees the opportunity to leave on a voluntary basis.

We respect the right of foreign states to ensure the security of their diplomatic missions but we consider such a step by the American side to be premature and a manifestation of an excessive warning," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that the US embassy in Kiev will be fully operating, and the departure of some diplomats is not necessary.

In addition, the ministry mentioned that there have been no big changes to the security situation in Ukraine recently.