Washington's Kennedy Center Cancels Mariinsky Ballet Performance - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 10:58 PM

The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington announced on Thursday that it has canceled the upcoming performances of the St. Petersburg's Mariinsky ballet because of "multiple factors

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington announced on Thursday that it has canceled the upcoming performances of the St. Petersburg's Mariinsky ballet because of "multiple factors."

"The April 26-May 1, 2022, engagement of the Mariinsky Ballet in the Kennedy Center Opera House, scheduled to bring George Balanchine's Jewels, has been canceled," the Kennedy Center said in a statement. "Due to multiple factors, principally the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic-related conditions, the Kennedy Center and Mariinsky Ballet have mutually concluded that this year's engagement is not possible at this time.

"

Both the Kennedy Center and the Mariinsky Ballet expressed a commitment to cooperate in the future, the statement said.

The Mariinsky ballet has been performing in the US capital for almost 20 years. The world renowned ballet company was scheduled to hold seven performances in six days this year prior to the Kennedy Center canceling them altogether.

