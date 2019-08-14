(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The existence of the World Trade Organization (WTO) will be thrown into question if the United States withdraws from it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, stressing that it is up to Washington to decide anyway.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States was ready to leave the WTO if it had to, accusing the organization of "screwing" his country "for years."

"There is no doubt that the existence of the strategic global economical organization [WTO] will be thrown into a big question if the world's biggest economy withdraws from it, this is obvious ... Anyway, this is the United States' domestic matter," Peskov told reporters.

Russia remains a WTO member "with all the consequences that this implies," Peskov stressed.