Venezuelan talks are the most promising way to resolve the ongoing crisis but Washington can hamper the process since it is not interested in a negotiated settlement being reached, experts told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Venezuelan talks are the most promising way to resolve the ongoing crisis but Washington can hamper the process since it is not interested in a negotiated settlement being reached, experts told Sputnik.

Venezuela is experiencing a political-economic crisis that intensified in January after the US-backed opposition leader, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself interim president. The United States thereafter imposed sanctions on Venezuela and froze its assets. The state's incumbent president, Nicolas Maduro, called Guaido a US puppet and accused Washington of orchestrating a change of government in order to claim Venezuelan natural resources.

Since May, Caracas and the Venezuelan opposition have been engaged in talks mediated by the Norwegian government. On July 8, another round of negotiations kicked off on the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados. Earlier in the day, Guaido's press office said that the talks would continue.

According to experts, Washington is a threat to the negotiating process in Venezuela but the talks are still the only way to come to a peaceful settlement.

"A negotiated solution is the only alternative to a further deepening of the political crisis and a likely slide into civil war ... However, there is an elephant in the room, which is the United States and its determination to overthrow the Venezuelan government. There is no indication whatsoever that Washington supports a negotiated solution. To the contrary, Washington's strategy is a 'war of attrition'," William I. Robinson, professor of Sociology and Global and International Studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara, said.

He stressed that Washington's strategy implied worsening the situation inside Venezuela by economic, political and psychological means to such an extent "that a majority of the population resigns to passivity or rises up in support of the opposition."

Daniel Hellinger, professor emeritus of International Relations at the Webster University, said the stability of Venezuelan talks depended on Latin America-wide support to negate Washington's efforts to undermine a positive solution.

"These are the most promising developments in some time. It will require other Latin American countries to support the talks, because Trump administration will try to sabotage them.

Also, there is almost no hope that the entire opposition will accept negotiation, much less an agreement. But still, there is reason to have some hope," Hellinger said.

WASHINGTON BENT ON OUSTING MADURO

While there is a possibility that the United States may support the idea of holding early elections, which is at the core of the ongoing Venezuelan talks, such backing will unlikely be good for the current administration in Caracas, according to experts.

"Washington may chose to support a call for early elections and then mobilize all its resources in support of the opposition ('colored revolution'). But in such a scenario, if the opposition then wins, Washington will have succeeded, and will pour in support to the new government. If Maduro wins, Washington will declare the elections were not legitimate," Robinson said.

He also stressed that the whole success of the ongoing settlement talks depended on the US attitude and political goals toward Venezuela.

"But so long as there is no change in Washington's objectives - the complete destruction of the Maduro government and the reversal of (what remains of) the Bolivarian revolution - I do not see a major breakthrough coming from these talks ... Nonetheless, at some point Washington would have to get on board in altering its strategy for there to be such a settlement," Robinson said.

Nothing is entirely in US hands since the developments in Venezuela have been followed closely by the whole world and this can help decrease the influence that Washington has on the situation, as well as foster negotiated settlement, experts suppose.

"If Washington does not give the green light to the opposition to engage in meaningful negotiations ... it is very unlikely that the opposition will seek a settlement that does not involve the government's surrender. Given the international clamor for negotiations the opposition cannot obviously refuse to take part ... . The talks push the whole political scenario towards a negotiated settlement ... especially if the international community apart from Washington ramps up the pressure," Robinson said.

In addition, according to Hellinger, the election is not the only issue that needs to be negotiated, as the sides need to agree on fair campaigning and possible a common post-election program to rebuild the country's economy.