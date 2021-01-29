MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The fact that the administration of new US President Joe Biden is reviewing the peace deal with the Taliban group does not mean that Washington will withdraw from the deal, Taliban political chief Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai said on Friday, expressing hope that the US will remain committed to the agreement.

"We have already signed a peace agreement with the American state ...

with an elected government in America. If the Biden administration is reviewing this, it does not mean that they are departing this ... The reviewing of the agreement is their internal [issue] ... We hope that America should [remain committed] to this peace treaty that was signed in Doha, it is a good chance for America ... It is to their benefit because we give safe passage to the American forces to go out," Stanikzai said at a press conference in Doha.