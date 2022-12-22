UrduPoint.com

Washington's Statements About Avoiding Confrontation With Moscow 'Empty Phrase' - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States has shown that Washington's statements about avoiding a direct confrontation with Moscow are an "empty phrase," Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"The head of the Kiev regime's visit to Washington, staged in Hollywood style, has ultimately confirmed that the administration's conciliatory statements about the lack of intention to enter into a confrontation with Russia are an 'empty phrase,'" Antonov said in a statement distributed by the Russian embassy.

The ambassador added that Zelenskyy's visit could be seen as an announcement of the need to bring the Ukraine conflict to a complete victory over Russia.

"Basically, with bursts of applause and sarcastic smirks, the need to continue the 'proxy war' against our country was announced. Until a complete victory over us," Antonov said, adding that "colossal resources, weapons, and intelligence capabilities are being thrown to achieve this. The maniacal idea of 'defeating the Russians on the battlefield' is at the forefront. Some lawmakers even claim that the Russian Federation can be conquered in three days."

