MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Washington has been following the leaders of other countries, primarily European ones, for a long time, so the reports about US surveillance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cannot be ruled out, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, The New York Times reported, citing officials familiar with the matter, that a new trove of classified documents had leaked online that included US military documents relating to Ukraine, China, and the middle East. Some of the materials indicated Washington had been eavesdropping on some friendly nations.

"The fact that the United States has long been monitoring various heads of state, especially of European capitals, has repeatedly voiced... Therefore, this cannot be ruled out," Peskov told a briefing, commenting on reports of US's alleged surveillance of Zelenskyy.