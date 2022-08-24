UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Waste Collectors Go on Strike Across Scotland - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Garbage collectors have declared industrial action in numerous Scottish cities, including Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee, to demand higher wages, UK media reported on Wednesday.

Last week, Edinburgh waste services workers from the Unite and GMB unions went on a strike after refusing to accept proposals from local authorities for a 3.5% and 5% pay rise. The strike is planned to last until August 30.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, starting today, garbage collectors from 13 municipalities, including Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen, will take part in the initiative.

Daily Mail earlier reported that the strike coincided with the annual Edinburgh Festival Fringe, attended by many tourists, which aggravated the situation with garbage on the streets.

Glasgow City Council has called on citizens to reduce the amount of garbage and keep it at home for the duration of the strike.

The UK has witnessed a wave of strikes amid record inflation in the country. Among other spheres, workers of railway companies, lawyers, airport employees and postal service workers have joined the strikes.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of the special operation in Ukraine. Disruption of supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices in the US and EU, including the UK, where surging living costs have hit millions of households.

