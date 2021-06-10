UrduPoint.com
Waste Collectors Ransack Town Hall In Paris District

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Waste collectors overran the town hall in a Parisian district on Wednesday to protest against reforms in utility services that will make them work more with no extra pay.

Jerome Coumet, the mayor of the 13th arrondissement, said protesters grabbed documents and scattered them around the building, destroying vaccination paperwork.

A stock of face masks was stolen.

"Violence, theft and damage should not be considered as legitimate actions. I strongly condemn them," Coumet tweeted, adding he did not recognize the national trade union CGT in this type of action.

Photos and videos from the scene showed dozens of people with flags and banners thronging in the hallways littered with papers and debris, and overturned waste containers lying in the inner yard.

