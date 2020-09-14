Waste Disposal at Abandoned Siberian Plant Prompts Leak of Ammonia - Authorities

Ammonia vapors were released to the atmosphere after disposal of waste at an abandoned chemical plant, Usolyekhimprom, in the town of Usolye-Sibirskoye in Russia's Irkutsk Region, the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry said on Monday

IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Ammonia vapors were released to the atmosphere after disposal of waste at an abandoned chemical plant, Usolyekhimprom, in the town of Usolye-Sibirskoye in Russia's Irkutsk Region, the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry said on Monday.

"Usolyekhimprom industrial site. Ammonia vapors were released during the disposal of chemicals," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, there is no threat to the population following the incident.

The Usolyekhimprom chemical plant used to be a key enterprise in Usolye-Sibirskoye since 1936. The plant ceased activities in 2010 and was declared bankrupt seven years later. A significant amount of waste was placed in underground tanks, as a result of which soil and underground waters have been saturated with hazardous chemicals.