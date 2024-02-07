Waste Generated From Japan's Noto Earthquake To Reach 2.44 Million Tons
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 01:40 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Waste from the Noto Peninsula earthquake on New Year's Day is estimated to reach 2.44 million tons in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa, according to the prefectural government.
The estimate was based on a calculation method by the Environment Ministry, assuming that around 22,000 of roughly 50,000 buildings destroyed or severely damaged by the 7.6-magnitude quake would be demolished, the prefectural government said.
Ishikawa Governor Hiroshi Hase told a press conference that the volume, including waste from the demolition of buildings, is roughly equivalent to that of ordinary waste produced in the prefecture over seven years.
The prefecture plans to collect the waste, store it temporarily in each municipality, and then transport it by land or sea to processing facilities within and outside the prefecture, aiming to complete the disposal by March 2026.
Hase said the amount of waste was shocking, and failure to dispose of it could hinder reconstruction efforts.
