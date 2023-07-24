Open Menu

Waste Leak Occurs At Oil Refinery In Greece Following Wildfire - Environment Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 10:14 PM

A hazardous waste leak has occurred at an oil refinery north of Athens due to a major wildfire in the region, but the authorities have managed to prevent environmental damage, the Greek Ministry of the Environment and Energy said on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) A hazardous waste leak has occurred at an oil refinery north of Athens due to a major wildfire in the region, but the authorities have managed to prevent environmental damage, the Greek Ministry of the Environment and Energy said on Monday.

The fire broke out in the Mandra forest area and spread to the territory of the Denver Slops S.a. plant in the Tanagra municipality of the Boeotia Region, the ministry said, adding that firefighters were putting out the flames from July 17-20.

"By decision of Minister of the Environment and Energy Theodoros Skylakakis, timely measures were taken, as a result of which 11.4 tonnes of liquid hydrocarbon fraction (tar) that leaked into an adjacent stream were pumped out," the ministry said in a statement.

The urgent measures taken by the authorities included the collection, processing and disposal of soil contaminated with waste, the statement read.

Severe wildfires are raging across Greece, with particularly dangerous ones in West Attica near the seaside resort of Loutraki on the Gulf of Corinth and on the island of Rhodes, where the situation is still out of control. Many houses have burned down. The island authorities have already evacuated about 19,000 people from high-risk areas, as the wildfire keeps spreading due to strong winds, with flames exceeding five meters (16.4 feet) in height in some places.

