UrduPoint.com

'Wasted Money': Rwanda Splurges On Sports Despite Criticism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 07:20 PM

'Wasted money': Rwanda splurges on sports despite criticism

First, it was a multi-million dollar sponsorship of English Premier League club Arsenal in 2018, followed by a splashy deal to back French giants Paris Saint-Germain a year later

Kigali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ):First, it was a multi-million dollar sponsorship of English Premier League club Arsenal in 2018, followed by a splashy deal to back French giants Paris Saint-Germain a year later.

Now, a "famous" third club is on the cards for Rwanda, according to President Paul Kagame, who has spent a small fortune on sports investments that he says will burnish the international image and diversify the economy of the tiny central African country.

But the splurge, which includes club sponsorships and hosting duties for events ranging from 2021's Basketball Africa league tournament to cycling's Road World Championships in 2025, has drawn accusations of "sports-washing".

Campaigners accuse Kagame of crushing political dissent and stifling free speech during his more than 22 years in power.

"These investments do not meet the immediate needs of the vast majority of Rwandans," said opposition politician Victoire Ingabire, a fierce critic of Kagame.

"I don't believe there is a return for his investments," she told AFP, saying that the sponsorships did little to help rural Rwandans.

"It is wasted money." The impoverished country, where per capita income is estimated at just $822 according to 2021 World Bank figures, has spent millions of dollars ramping up its sports infrastructure and erecting new buildings.

It is currently renovating the 25,000-capacity national stadium to add 20,000 more seats in a project billed at around $165 million and expected to be completed by next year.

An 18-hole golf course designed by South African golfer Gary Player and costing $16 million opened in the capital Kigali in 2021.

In 2017, Rwanda unveiled a $1.3-million cricket stadium on the outskirts of Kigali, following it up a year later with a 10,000-seater basketball arena costing $104 million.

Government officials have defended the projects, arguing that they serve to bolster the country's reputation as a safe destination for high-profile events.

Rwanda hosted the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) last year, attended by some 30 leaders including King Charles III, then a prince.

And world football's governing body FIFA will be in town this week for its 73rd congress to reelect its chief Gianni Infantino who is running unopposed.

Authorities say such events bring in much-needed foreign exchange and provide an economic boost to the landlocked nation which is reliant on tourism.

Pre-pandemic tourism revenues jumped 17 percent to $498 million in 2019, according to Rwanda Development Board.

The board's CEO, Clare Akamanzi, said at the weekend that the Arsenal and PSG sponsorship deals alone had generated over $160 million in media value. This had in turn brought one million visitors to Rwanda, injecting $445 million in tourism revenues, she added.

"These guests not only left Rwanda with positive memories; they also played a direct role in improving peoples' lives," she wrote in an opinion piece published Saturday in the East African newspaper.

"It's alright to disagree with Rwanda's governance model, but a campaign to undermine investment in a developing country's economy, which has a real impact on the lives (of) people, is counterproductive and cynical."Ruling party MP John-Ruku Rwabyoma echoed her sentiments in an interview with AFP, charging that critics of the deal were "ignorant" and that the government was acting in the best interest of its people.

"We are not here to satisfy critics based on their agenda. Where were all these critics when Rwanda was suffering?"

Related Topics

Africa Cricket Football World World Bank Sports Exchange Dollar Cycling Road FIFA Clare Kigali Gary Rwanda Money Congress 2017 2018 2019 Media All From Government Best PSG Arsenal Premier League Million Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

4 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

4 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

5 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.