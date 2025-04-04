Open Menu

WATCH: Indian Man Dies While Celebrating 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife

Abdullah Hussain Published April 04, 2025 | 06:37 PM

WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife

Video of man falling on stage after dance with wife before close family members and friends goes viral on social media

BAREILLY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2025) A 50-year-old man suddenly collapsed and died while dancing with his wife during their 25th wedding anniversary celebration.

The joyful moment of the couple dancing at their silver jubilee celebration turned into sorrow when the husband collapsed on stage mid-dance. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The tragic incident took place at a wedding hall in the city of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, where 50-year-old Waseem Sarwar was celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife and close friends.

While dancing, he suddenly collapsed to the ground.

He was taken to a nearby hospital but could not survive. The doctors confirmed he had suffered a heart attack.

Waseem’s wife, Farha, and their two sons are in the deep shock over the tragedy. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing Waseem collapsing on stage during the dance.

A senior cardiologist explained that such cases are usually caused by obstructed blood flow and blockage in the heart’s arteries. He added that any signs of breathing difficulty or irregular heartbeat should not be ignored and must be promptly checked by a doctor.

