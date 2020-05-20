UrduPoint.com
Watchdog Accuses Brazilian Gov't Of Sabotaging Fight Against Illegal Amazon Deforestation

Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:29 PM

A regulatory body established by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro last April to enforce fines for illegal deforestation in the Amazon rainforest has put the overwhelming majority of them on hold, most recently under the pretext of the coronavirus pandemic, a prominent rights organization said on Wednesday, arguing that the authorities had allowed illegal logging to go unpunished

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) A regulatory body established by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro last April to enforce fines for illegal deforestation in the Amazon rainforest has put the overwhelming majority of them on hold, most recently under the pretext of the coronavirus pandemic, a prominent rights organization said on Wednesday, arguing that the authorities had allowed illegal logging to go unpunished.

Last April, Bolsonaro issued a decree mandating a new regulatory body to hold hearings on fines for illegal deforestation and other environmental offenses in Brazil with the power to revise and wave the payment.�Human Rights Watch (HRW) said it had obtained official information showing that only five of such hearings were held since the decree entered into force in October. Under Brazilian law, perpetrators are not required to pay the fine if it was not enforced within five years or, in some cases, three years.

"[Since April 28], the agency has suspended hearings indefinitely, citing the Covid-19 pandemic, even though hearings could be held remotely via videoconference," HRW said in a press release.

The watchdog said, citing the former regulator, the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA), that thousands of fines were put on hold, with the new authority attempting to "shield members of criminal networks engaged in illegal deforestation from being sanctioned for violations of Brazil's environmental laws.

"Federal agents [IBAMA] are working hard to enforce the rule of law, in this case, Brazil's environmental laws - often at considerable personal risk - only to have their efforts sabotaged by the Bolsonaro administration. The violent criminal networks destroying the Amazon rainforest and Brazilians' enjoyment of a healthy environment aren't going to be deterred by fines they don't have to pay," HRW Brazil Director Maria Laura Canineu said in the press release.

The watchdog cited a report by The Intercept news outlet, saying that that the fines, if paid, could bring the Brazilian budget up to 412 million reals ($82 million). HRW also cited real-time alerts from Brazil's Space Agency, the INPE, to say that deforestation in the Amazon had increased by 53 percent in the seven months that the decree has been in effect, compared to the same period the previous year.�

