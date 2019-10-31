Watchdog Accuses CIA-Backed Afghan Forces of Committing Unpunished Atrocities in Country

The Afghan forces, backed by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), are responsible for numerous abuses and war crimes in the country that go unpunished, a prominent human rights group said in a report on Thursday, adding that number of civilian victims of these atrocities has severely risen over the past two years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The Afghan forces, backed by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), are responsible for numerous abuses and war crimes in the country that go unpunished, a prominent human rights group said in a report on Thursday, adding that number of civilian victims of these atrocities has severely risen over the past two years.

According to the report from the Human Rights Watch (HRW), lack of discussion on the future of CIA-backed Afghan forces' covert operation in the country during peace talks on the Afghan issue is a "glaring omission." These troops were supported by the US military on ground and air, the report said.

"A number of US military officials have sought to retain these Afghan paramilitary forces in Afghanistan as a bulwark against Al-Qaeda [terrorist group, banned in Russia] and the Islamic State [IS, banned in Russia]. These troops include Afghan strike forces who have been responsible for extrajudicial executions and enforced disappearances, indiscriminate airstrikes, attacks on medical facilities, and other violations of international humanitarian law, or the laws of war," the report noted.

The report, which is based on conversations with 39 local residents and witnesses to Afghan troops' night raids, shows that soldiers of the CIA-sponsored operation that is ongoing since 2001 often kill civilians just because of mistaken identity, poor intelligence or political rivalries in the area.

"In ramping up operations against the Taliban, the CIA has enabled abusive Afghan forces to commit atrocities including extrajudicial executions and disappearances. In case after case, these forces have simply shot people in their custody and consigned entire communities to the terror of abusive night raids and indiscriminate airstrikes," Patricia Gossman, the associate Asia director at HRW and the author of the report, pointed out.

At the same time, Grossman stressed that there was no due investigation in these atrocities and all of them went unpunished, calling on the US and Afghan governments to launch probes into incidents.

"The US and Afghan governments should cooperate with independent investigations into these allegations. These are not isolated cases but illustrative of a larger pattern of serious laws-of-war violations � and even war crimes � by these paramilitary forces," she concluded.

The United States and its allies launched a military operation in Afghanistan in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks, organized by al-Qaeda terrorist group, which was backed by the then Taliban-led government of Afghanistan.