UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Watchdog Accuses Egyptian Security Forces Of Attacking Prominent Human Rights Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 02:50 PM

Watchdog Accuses Egyptian Security Forces of Attacking Prominent Human Rights Lawyer

A prominent international human rights watchdog on Monday accused Egyptian security forces of carrying out an attack in Cairo against Gamal Eid, executive director of the Arabic Network for Human Rights Information (ANRHI), the second such attack against him in the space of three months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) A prominent international human rights watchdog on Monday accused Egyptian security forces of carrying out an attack in Cairo against Gamal Eid, executive director of the Arabic Network for Human Rights Information (ANRHI), the second such attack against him in the space of three months.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), Eid was attacked by at least ten armed men. The assailants physically assaulted the human rights lawyer, before throwing paint on him. Eid himself accused the attackers of being members of Egypt's security forces.

"This latest assault on Gamal Eid has the fingerprints of Egyptian security forces all over it," Sarah Leah Whitson, middle East director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement on HRW's website.

Eid was physically assaulted by armed men, also presumed to be Egyptian security forces on October 10. The assault left him with cracked ribs. He has also received threatening phone calls and text messages, according to HRW.

ANRHI was founded by Eid in 2003 to support efforts to ensure freedom of expression in Egypt, and offers legal assistance to journalists and activists. Egyptian authorities banned Eid from traveling abroad in 2016 and a court froze his, and ANRHI's, assets.

In November, United Nations members, as part of the Universal Periodic Review of the Human Rights Council, slammed Egypt's human rights record, and called for an end to torture, illegal detention and oppression against human rights activists in the north African country.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Egypt Cairo Middle East October November 2016 All From Arab Court

Recent Stories

Bride dies on first night in Lahore

3 minutes ago

Putin Notes US, Russia Role in Global Security in ..

2 minutes ago

Wheat sowing increases 1.115%, crop cultivated ove ..

2 minutes ago

Austria's New Projects in Russia May Bring Over $1 ..

2 minutes ago

Du Plessis criticises 'big three' move

10 minutes ago

Imran Khan's govt implementing agenda of public we ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.