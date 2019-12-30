Watchdog Accuses Egyptian Security Forces of Attacking Prominent Human Rights Lawyer

A prominent international human rights watchdog on Monday accused Egyptian security forces of carrying out an attack in Cairo against Gamal Eid, executive director of the Arabic Network for Human Rights Information (ANRHI), the second such attack against him in the space of three months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) A prominent international human rights watchdog on Monday accused Egyptian security forces of carrying out an attack in Cairo against Gamal Eid, executive director of the Arabic Network for Human Rights Information (ANRHI), the second such attack against him in the space of three months.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), Eid was attacked by at least ten armed men. The assailants physically assaulted the human rights lawyer, before throwing paint on him. Eid himself accused the attackers of being members of Egypt's security forces.

"This latest assault on Gamal Eid has the fingerprints of Egyptian security forces all over it," Sarah Leah Whitson, middle East director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement on HRW's website.

Eid was physically assaulted by armed men, also presumed to be Egyptian security forces on October 10. The assault left him with cracked ribs. He has also received threatening phone calls and text messages, according to HRW.

ANRHI was founded by Eid in 2003 to support efforts to ensure freedom of expression in Egypt, and offers legal assistance to journalists and activists. Egyptian authorities banned Eid from traveling abroad in 2016 and a court froze his, and ANRHI's, assets.

In November, United Nations members, as part of the Universal Periodic Review of the Human Rights Council, slammed Egypt's human rights record, and called for an end to torture, illegal detention and oppression against human rights activists in the north African country.