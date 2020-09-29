UrduPoint.com
Watchdog Accuses French Gov't Of 'Unprecedented' Attack On Freedom Of Peaceful Assembly

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 04:09 PM

A prominent international human rights watchdog has accused the French authorities of an unprecedented attack on the freedom of peaceful assembly, as thousands of protesters were affected by coronavirus-related "draconian" measures to suppress demonstrations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) A prominent international human rights watchdog has accused the French authorities of an unprecedented attack on the freedom of peaceful assembly, as thousands of protesters were affected by coronavirus-related "draconian" measures to suppress demonstrations.

According to Amnesty International, the ban on peaceful protests introduced in France over the pandemic was disproportionate and resulted in hundreds of unjustified fines. The watchdog recalls that even long before the pandemic, journalists and human rights activists were among those targeted by vague laws during nationwide protest movements that began in France in late 2018.

"Thousands have been arbitrarily fined, arrested, detained and prosecuted for peaceful activities which should not be considered offences. Peaceful protests have been banned under draconian COVID-19 powers and hundreds of protesters fined .

.. Three years after Emmanuel Macron made an election pledge to protect the right to peaceful assembly, peaceful protest faces an unprecedented attack," Marco Perolini, Amnesty International's Europe researcher, said, as quoted in the press release.

The watchdog notes that from November 2018 to July 2019, over 11,000 Yellow Vests protesters were placed in precharge detention for activities that should not constitute a criminal offense. In 2018 and 2019, more than 40,000 people, including protesters, were convicted on the basis of vague laws.

In recent years, France has seen a sharp rise of nationwide protest movements, from Yellow Vests to the demonstrations calling for action against the climate emergency, protests against pension reform, police brutality, racism and other issues.

