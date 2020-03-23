Watchdog Accuses Thai Military of Harassing, Abusing Conscripts

A prominent international human rights watchdog has accused the Thai military of routinely harassing, beating and sexually abusing new conscripts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) A prominent international human rights watchdog has accused the Thai military of routinely harassing, beating and sexually abusing new conscripts.

Amnesty International conducted dozens of interviews with former and serving conscripted servicemen who exposed how the Thai military humiliates and beats them.

"Abuses of new conscripts in the Thai military have long been an open secret. What our research shows is that such maltreatment is not the exception but the rule, and deliberately hushed within the military ... Recruits described how sergeants and trainers brutally beat them with sticks and the butts of guns, sexually abused them and forced them to exercise until they fainted," Clare Algar, Amnesty International's senior director for research, advocacy and policy, said, as quoted in the press release.

There were even several incidents of rape, and the humiliation practices also include forcing conscripts to jump into septic tanks and eat "like dogs" using only mouses.

"The full chain of command bears responsibility for this culture of violence and degradation. The Thai authorities must take immediate steps to stop these abusive and degrading practices before the upcoming annual military draft, as well as launch a commission of inquiry to investigate these crimes," Algar added.

The report was published a week before the start of the spring military draft in which young men are required to undergo physical and psychological fitness tests ahead of enlistment.