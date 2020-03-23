UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Watchdog Accuses Thai Military Of Harassing, Abusing Conscripts

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 02:22 PM

Watchdog Accuses Thai Military of Harassing, Abusing Conscripts

A prominent international human rights watchdog has accused the Thai military of routinely harassing, beating and sexually abusing new conscripts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) A prominent international human rights watchdog has accused the Thai military of routinely harassing, beating and sexually abusing new conscripts.

Amnesty International conducted dozens of interviews with former and serving conscripted servicemen who exposed how the Thai military humiliates and beats them.

"Abuses of new conscripts in the Thai military have long been an open secret. What our research shows is that such maltreatment is not the exception but the rule, and deliberately hushed within the military ... Recruits described how sergeants and trainers brutally beat them with sticks and the butts of guns, sexually abused them and forced them to exercise until they fainted," Clare Algar, Amnesty International's senior director for research, advocacy and policy, said, as quoted in the press release.

There were even several incidents of rape, and the humiliation practices also include forcing conscripts to jump into septic tanks and eat "like dogs" using only mouses.

"The full chain of command bears responsibility for this culture of violence and degradation. The Thai authorities must take immediate steps to stop these abusive and degrading practices before the upcoming annual military draft, as well as launch a commission of inquiry to investigate these crimes," Algar added.

The report was published a week before the start of the spring military draft in which young men are required to undergo physical and psychological fitness tests ahead of enlistment.

Related Topics

Amnesty International Young Clare

Recent Stories

HRCP head demands govt to assist daily wagers amid ..

31 seconds ago

Nation to get rid of Corona virus under PM's leade ..

32 seconds ago

Rangers, police conducts flag march in different ..

34 seconds ago

Lockdown is being observed in Sukkur

35 seconds ago

Five COVID-19 Test Systems Registered in Russia - ..

37 seconds ago

New tool developed to perform cancer liquid biopsy ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.