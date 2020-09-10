UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Watchdog Brands Charges Against WikiLeaks Founder 'Politically-Motivated'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:50 PM

Watchdog Brands Charges Against WikiLeaks Founder 'Politically-Motivated'

A prominent watchdog on Thursday described the charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange as politically motivated amid the resumed extradition hearing in the United Kingdom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) A prominent watchdog on Thursday described the charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange as politically motivated amid the resumed extradition hearing in the United Kingdom.

Earlier in the week, the extradition hearing resume at the Central Criminal Court in London.

"You don't need to know the vagaries of extradition law to understand that the charges against Assange are not only classic 'political offences' and thus barred under extradition law, but more crucially, the charges are politically-motivated," Amnesty International's human rights expert Julia Hall said in a statement.

Assange was arrested in London in April and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping his bail back in 2012, when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK capital to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced sexual assault charges and possible extradition to the United States.

The WikiLeaks founder is indicted by the US Department of Justice on 18 charges, mostly regarding violations under the Espionage Act, and is facing extradition from the United Kingdom to the United States. If convicted of these charges, the WikiLeaks founder faces up to 175 years in prison.

Related Topics

Hearing Amnesty International London United Kingdom United States Sweden April Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Advisor to President of Guinea joins Muslim Counci ..

24 minutes ago

Wedding party hosts, guests referred to Emergency ..

24 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian FM discuss regional, g ..

39 minutes ago

Nile Floodwater to Benefit Downstream Countries Am ..

3 minutes ago

Greece Tells North Atlantic Council Turkey Needs t ..

3 minutes ago

UN calls for 'quantum leap' in funding for virus f ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.