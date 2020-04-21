UrduPoint.com
Watchdog Calls For Impartial UN Investigation Into Killing Of WHO Staffer In Myanmar

A prominent international human rights watchdog called on Myanmar's authorities to provide conditions for an impartial UN investigation into the killing of a staffer for the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Asian country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) A prominent international human rights watchdog called on Myanmar's authorities to provide conditions for an impartial UN investigation into the killing of a staffer for the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Asian country.

On Monday, armed men attacked a UN-marked vehicle in the Rakhine state's Minbya township, injuring the driver � identified as Pyae Sone Win Maung � who later died of his wounds. According to the UN, the vehicle was transporting COVID-19 surveillance samples from the Rakhine capital city of Sittwe to the city of Yangon as part of measures to support local authorities.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement that since it is unclear who killed the WHO driver, the Myanmar government should immediately give UN investigators unfettered access to the area so they can conduct an independent and impartial investigation.

"This should include access to the scene of the shooting, ability to confidentially interview any and all witnesses investigators want, the opportunity to view medical information from the hospital and any other evidence already collected by the authorities, and access to other information and areas as needed. Only an independent and impartial investigation conducted by the UN will be acceptable to get to the bottom of this tragedy," Phil Robertson, HRW Asia deputy director, said in a statement.

The authorities of Myanmar reportedly placed the blame for the incident on the Arakan Army, which is declared by the government to be a terrorist organization. The group is accused of killing civil servants and civilians, and threatening the country's peace and security.

