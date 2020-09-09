A prominent rights group on Wednesday called for the participation of victims of the Afghan conflict in the Doha negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban movement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) A prominent rights group on Wednesday called for the participation of victims of the Afghan conflict in the Doha negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban movement.

The intra-Afghan talks are set to begin in the Qatari capital as soon as the last Taliban prisoners are released.

"No one desires peace more than ordinary Afghans who have suffered so much, for so long because of the conflict. But for any peace talks to be worthy of their name, they must commit to delivering justice for victims and ensuring accountability for serious human rights violations.

The participation of victims in these talks is a critical safeguard to ensure that their voices are not ignored," David Griffiths, the director of the Office of the Secretary General of Amnesty International, said in a statement.

According to the Taliban, about 100 prisoners are still jailed and the movement has been told they are to be released soon. The movement says it is ready to begin the talks as soon as the exchange is concluded. Meanwhile, Kabul maintains it has released all of the required prisoners and demands that the Taliban get on with the talks immediately.