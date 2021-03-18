Watchdog Calls for Joint Efforts in Tackling Brutal Killings of Children in Mozambique

A strong collaborative response in required to end the atrocities in northern Mozambique where the situation continues to deteriorate with a quarter of the population displaced, and newly-released report cited instances of local terrorists beheading children in front of their mothers in Cabo Delgado, Chance Briggs, Save the Children's country director in Mozambique, told Sputnik

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) A strong collaborative response in required to end the atrocities in northern Mozambique where the situation continues to deteriorate with a quarter of the population displaced, and newly-released report cited instances of local terrorists beheading children in front of their mothers in Cabo Delgado, Chance Briggs, Save the Children's country director in Mozambique, told Sputnik.

Earlier this week, Save the Children released a report about a humanitarian crisis unfolding in the north of Mozambique that has been hit by the violent conflict between the military and local jihadists affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

The violence in Cabo Delgado province has forced 670,000 people to run for their lives since 2017 with over 500,000 people displaced over the past year. According to the watchdog, over 2,600 people were killed in the conflict, including 1,312 civilians. The watchdog also revealed how mothers witnessed the beheading and brutal killings of their children in Cabo Delgado. Several mothers reported to the watchdog horrifying scenes of murder and the loss of their family members.

"The behavior of those who committed these terrible and unthinkable acts is indefensible, regardless of their motives. It is our great hope that Northern Mozambique can again experience peace, and soon. But in the immediate future and as the humanitarian situation continue to worsen, we expect bilateral and institutional donors to better support the collective humanitarian response to those directly affected by the conflict who are currently displaced away from their home communities," Briggs said.

According to him, the main goal in raising the attention of the world is to put an end to these atrocities, speaking out on how violence ends up with children being the main casualty.

The collaborative response should involve providing foodstuffs, livelihoods assistance, water, sanitation, hygiene, healthcare, education and protection including psychological support for children who have experienced traumatic events, Briggs said.

Armed militants, known locally as al-Shabab, have been spreading terror for more than three years in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, which borders Tanzania, an area rich in natural gas.