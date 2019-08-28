Watchdog Calls for Urgent Action in Greece to Help Migrants Survive Winter

A prominent watchdog engaged in protecting the rights of people affected by displacement has called on Athens and other EU states to take urgent action to help thousands of refugees living in deplorable conditions on the Greek islands survive the upcoming winter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) A prominent watchdog engaged in protecting the rights of people affected by displacement has called on Athens and other EU states to take urgent action to help thousands of refugees living in deplorable conditions on the Greek islands survive the upcoming winter.

Experts from Norwegian Capacity (NORCAP), a global provider of expertise to the humanitarian, development and peace building sectors, operated by the Norwegian Refugee Council, have assessed the situation on the spot and come to a conclusion that there is a huge lack of accommodation, health facilities and food for refugees the Greek islands.

"We need urgent solutions to end the inhumane conditions on the Greek islands. Not only does the Greek government need more support to respond adequately to the scale of this crisis, European countries must take their share of the responsibility.

That means relocating and providing safety for people who have fled from conflict and persecution," Benedicte Giæver, the executive director of NORCAP, said as quoted in the press release.

According to him, 24,000 people are now staying on the Greek Aegean islands and there are thousands of unaccompanied minors among the asylum seekers. Since the start of 2016, 31,265 asylum seekers have arrived by sea to Greece.

Europe has been struggling to tackle its worst migrant crisis since World War II since 2015. The crisis reached its peak just a couple of years later but has recently shown signs of slowing down. Spain, Italy and Greece are the most affected countries as they serve as the main "safe havens" for undocumented migrants who reach Europe by sea.