Watchdog Calls Myanmar Bill Criminalizing Coronavirus Reporting 'Recipe For Disaster'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 05:09 PM

Watchdog Calls Myanmar Bill Criminalizing Coronavirus Reporting 'Recipe for Disaster'

Myanmar's draft law that seeks to penalize any reporting on the coronavirus outbreak that could spark off public panic risks exacerbating the health crisis, Human Rights Watch warned Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Myanmar's draft law that seeks to penalize any reporting on the coronavirus outbreak that could spark off public panic risks exacerbating the health crisis, Human Rights Watch warned Thursday.

"At a time when information about Covid-19 is critical for preventing its spread, a broadly worded prohibition on reporting that could 'cause panic' is a recipe for disaster," HRW Deputy Asia Director Phil Robertson said in a statement.

Robertson argued that the vagueness of the legislation increased the risk that it would be misused to penalize criticism of the government's handling of the virus, which has infected 199 people and killed six in the country, according to the Health Ministry's figures.

"Myanmar's citizens have the right to information about the disease, its prevention, its spread, and the steps the government is taking to control the outbreak. Muzzling media reporting on the outbreak could literally cost lives," Robertson said.

The bill was submitted to the lower house of parliament on Monday. If adopted, it would punish first time offenders with a fine of up to 100,000 kyat ($71) and repeat offenders with up to six months in prison and a fine of up to 500,000 kyat.

