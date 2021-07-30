UrduPoint.com

Watchdog Calls On Myanmar Military To Ensure Humanitarian Access To Displaced Persons

The Myanmar military has misrepresented the true state of affairs of the COVID-19 epidemic inside the country, and unhindered humanitarian access is required to reach at-risk populations, including those in prison, a prominent human rights organization said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The Myanmar military has misrepresented the true state of affairs of the COVID-19 epidemic inside the country, and unhindered humanitarian access is required to reach at-risk populations, including those in prison, a prominent human rights organization said on Friday.

Medical workers in Myanmar are being persecuted, threatened and arrested by the military authorities, according to the watchdog.

"Community volunteer groups are engaged in the morbid task of corpse removal, and crematoria are inundated. The military's response has been to stage photo ops and release statements saying they have this under control when it is manifestly clear that they do not," Amnesty International Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns, Ming Yu Hah, said.

With cases on the rise since mid-June, access to oxygen for COVID-19 patients is hindered by the escalating conflict, the organization said.

Less than 3% of Myanmar's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the news release.

"This is a crisis for all in the country, but we hold particular concerns for at-risk populations including prisoners," Ming said, adding that "it is critical that the authorities allow sustained and unfettered humanitarian access. Neighbouring states should allow cross-border aid to provide for the minority and displaced populations inside Ethnic Armed Organization-administered and contested territories."

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. Among reasons for arresting members of the toppled government, the military listed violations of COVID-19 restrictions.

On Thursday, UN special rapporteur for Myanmar, Tom Andrews, warned that the country might become a "super-spreader" of COVID-19 if the current pace of infection is not addressed.

