Watchdog Calls On Netherlands To Relocate To Its Territories Migrant Children From Greece

A prominent international human rights watchdog in an open letter on Wednesday called on Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to show solidarity and relocate to the Netherlands unaccompanied migrant children from the Greek Aegean Islands amid the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) A prominent international human rights watchdog in an open letter on Wednesday called on Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to show solidarity and relocate to the Netherlands unaccompanied migrant children from the Greek Aegean Islands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Greece began to relocate migrant children from overcrowded camps on the Aegean islands to EU member states. Among those countries that have already accepted the refugees are Germany and Luxembourg. As a whole, the EU nations have agreed to share for relocation at least 1,600 minors held in Greek migrant camps after they have been screened for the coronavirus.

"We call on your government to demonstrate its leadership and commit to welcome to your territory unaccompanied children from Greece in the weeks to come, or as soon as possible given the difficult context created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Netherlands government has repeatedly stated its intention to embrace humane migration policies; joining the initiative to relocate unaccompanied migrant children from Greece would put us once again at the forefront of this laudable effort," Human Rights Watch said.

The watchdog also welcomed the initiative by EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson to relocate minors, as it is important to protect them in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and "to ensure that they are not left without a future in the difficult conditions of being stuck in the Islands' camps."

A similar appeal to share responsibility by voluntarily relocating unaccompanied children from the Greek migrant camps was voiced by Greek Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis last October.

