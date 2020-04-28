Watchdog Calls on Poland to Guarantee Fair, Safe Presidential Vote or Postpone It

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Polish authorities must be able to show that they can ensure safe, free and fair presidential election, otherwise the vote should be postponed in a manner prescribed by law, an international rights watchdog said on Tuesday.

Given the impossibility to hold a convention vote due to coronavirus-related restrictions for the time being, Poland's ruling party Law and Justice proposed either holding a postal election as scheduled on May 10 or extending the incumbent president's term by two years.

Both these options cause "separate but equally serious concerns about free and fair elections and democratic rule of law," according to Human Rights Watch.

"Poland should demonstrate that it can both ensure a free and fair vote and protect public health in upcoming presidential elections. If not, Poland should postpone the vote for the shortest time necessary until that is possible," the watchdog said in a statement.

The Polish government has not considered other options provided by the law to ensure a free and fair vote under the current circumstances, the organization said, citing the country's constitution as providing for circumstances in which the government can postpone elections during a public health emergency and "reasonably prolong" the position of incumbent officials, including the president.

"The attempt by the ruling party to push at the last-minute for fundamental constitutional change or to seek hasty changes to electoral laws sits poorly against the backdrop of the government's other recent attacks on the rule of law and democratic institutions in Poland," the HRW statement read.

According to the watchdog, the Polish government should declare a public health-related state of emergency and ensure that extraordinary measures taken afterward are "strictly necessary and proportionate to address the emergency, limited in time, and subject to regular parliamentary and judicial review and scrutiny."

The Polish ruling party submitted its bill on mail-in voting to the lower house, where it holds the majority, and got approval on April 6, which is less than five weeks prior to the scheduled vote. The legislation is now pending voting in the opposition-dominated Senate.

Poland is under a strict lockdown, with air and railroad passenger traffic suspended and border controls reinstated even for countries of open-border Schengen area. As of Tuesday, the country has reported 11,761 COVID-19 cases and 539 fatalities.