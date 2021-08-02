UrduPoint.com

Watchdog Calls On States To Fast-Track Talks On Treaty To Ban 'Killer Robots'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 04:40 PM

Watchdog Calls on States to Fast-Track Talks on Treaty to Ban 'Killer Robots'

Countries should start as soon as possible negotiations on a new treaty banning and restricting the use of autonomous weapons systems, known as "killer robots," a prominent international human rights organization said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Countries should start as soon as possible negotiations on a new treaty banning and restricting the use of autonomous weapons systems, known as "killer robots," a prominent international human rights organization said on Monday.

"International law needs to be expanded to create new rules that ensure human control and accountability in the use of force," Bonnie Docherty, a Human Rights Watch senior arms researcher, said. "The fundamental moral, legal, and security concerns raised by autonomous weapons systems warrant a strong and urgent response in the form of a new international treaty."

According to the watchdog, most of nearly 100 countries, which publicly touched upon the issue, expressed their willingness to sign a ban treaty on "killer robots.

" However, several states, including Israel, Russia and the US, which heavily invest in the development of autonomous weapons systems, considered any steps to create new international law as "premature."

"Killer robots" represent a new type of warfare that "would violate human dignity" and "erode our humanity," as targeting people will be based on data collected and processed by machines, Docherty added.

The watchdog also demands creation of meaningful human control over autonomous weapons systems in order to ensure that operations with the use of such technologies are "constrained in space and time."

Related Topics

Israel Russia Moral

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, RTA highlig ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, RTA highlight best practices in transport ..

7 seconds ago
 Spanish Government Distributes Almost 2Mln Vaccine ..

Spanish Government Distributes Almost 2Mln Vaccines Among Autonomous Communities

41 seconds ago
 Pakistan has emerged as an important country in th ..

Pakistan has emerged as an important country in the decisions of the region due ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan's armed forces are a symbol of national D ..

Pakistan's armed forces are a symbol of national Dignity Khawaja Rameez Hassan

11 minutes ago
 Karakoram Highway blocked at three points due land ..

Karakoram Highway blocked at three points due land-sliding

15 minutes ago
 3 cattle-lifters arrested in faisalabad

3 cattle-lifters arrested in faisalabad

42 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.