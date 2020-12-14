Watchdog Calls on Uganda to Stop Human Rights Violations Ahead of January Election

A prominent watchdog on Monday called on Uganda to put a stop to alleged human rights violations ahead of the upcoming general and presidential elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) A prominent watchdog on Monday called on Uganda to put a stop to alleged human rights violations ahead of the upcoming general and presidential elections.

The country will go to polls on January 14 next year, electing its next president as well as parliament and local government representatives, according to Amnesty International.

"With a month to go to the polls, it is not too late for the Ugandan authorities to turn the tide and ensure respect for the human rights of everyone. Neither is it too late for the region, continent and the international community at large to speak out on the ongoing repression and crackdown on human rights in Uganda, and to push for the government to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights of its own people," Amnesty International's Regional Director for East and Southern Africa Deprose Muchena said in a statement.

The campaign period in the country is said to have been marked by the use of violence against supporters of the country's opposition.

"That no less than 54 protesters were killed by police and other unidentified individuals in plainclothes in just two days should be a warning call to the world that worse may be yet to come as election day approaches," Muchena added, urging the African Union, and the United Nations to pressure the country's authorities to "respect human rights before, during and after the elections."

The watchdog also criticized Uganda for using COVID-19 as justification for cracking down on the opposition.

The election will see President Yoweri Museveni, who has governed the country since 1986, pitted against several rivals, including his main rival, singer Robert Kyagulanyi, known as Bobi Wine, who was arrested and then released in November for an alleged COVID-19 rules violation.