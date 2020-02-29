UrduPoint.com
Watchdog Calls US-Taliban Deal First Step To End 'Successive War' In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 04:02 PM

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) on Saturday called the upcoming signing of the US-Taliban peace deal a first step toward the end of ongoing hostilities plaguing the country since the late 20th century

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) on Saturday called the upcoming signing of the US-Taliban peace deal a first step toward the end of ongoing hostilities plaguing the country since the late 20th century.

"Today's signing of 'The US-Taliban Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan' is the first step in ending over 40 years of successive war in Afghanistan - and the start of according and restoring human dignity to all Afghans," the AIHRC said.

The Taliban delegation has already arrived in the capital of Qatar, Doha, where the agreement is set to be inked in a couple of hours.

